People's trust in PM Modi powered BJP's hat-trick in Haryana : Ex-Tripura CM

Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister and the BJP Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s third successive victory in Haryana.

Deb, who has been BJP’s Haryana in-charge since 2022, said that PM Modi earlier worked in Haryana for several years and played a vital role in strengthening and expanding the party organisation in the state.

“During the past more than two years, I extensively visited Haryana and found that people of the state love PM Modi from the core of the heart. This is a great dividend for the BJP,” Deb, Lok Sabha Member from Tripura West parliamentary constituency said.

Proving wrong the exit poll predictions, the BJP is poised to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive term defeating the Congress.

About Tuesday’s outcome and exit poll predictions in Haryana, Deb said: “Such predictions happen most times. We are as Karyakartas working at the grassroots; we know what exactly people want and what their actions would be. We were always much more confident that the BJP would come to power in Haryana.”

“Through any kind of manipulation, none can achieve anything in Haryana. People of the state are very much politically conscious and what they decide, they do.”

He said that PM Modi’s overwhelming popularity and people’s wholehearted respect for him and due to the benefit of the double-engine governments, the BJP once again got the people’s mandate adequately in Haryana. (IANS)

Also Read: Tripura: One killed, 17 injured in clashes over Durga Puja donation collection

Also Watch: