Meghalaya SSA School Teachers Request PM Modi’s Intervention for Salary Issues

SHILLONG: The All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers Association, on Monday sought the intervention of the prime minister to increase the salary of over 13,000 SSA teachers.

In a letter to Modi, the association appealed to him to take swift action regarding the hike in the salaries of SSA teachers. They said that with increasing cost and inflationary rises, most SSA teachers in the state turned out to be miserable.

They further requested Modi to kindly meet the head of education of Meghalaya and other concerned authorities to have their demands addressed on an urgent basis so that the scenario for teachers under SSA did not worsen.

The union revealed that the last salary hike was way back in 2016-17. Lower Primary teachers earn a salary range of between Rs 9,200 and Rs 19,044, while for Upper Primary teachers, it goes between Rs 9,900 to Rs 20,493.

At present, the AMSSASTA is holding an indefinite sit-in demonstration, which has now become its seventh day, as also demanding raising the salary by a whopping 100%.

The organization said that they haven't received any rise in their salary till date and that causes them a lot of economic problems and hardships in raising many children from various streams and grades.

They said the economic stressers faced by SSA teachers are because of the rising price and cost of their living as well as the expense related to educating a child, along with the impact of GST and all sorts of economic responsibilities. Hence, they thought that they had no option other than reaching out to the Prime Minister for kind assistance and immediate intervention at this crucial time.

The association commented further that since the state government was reluctant to fulfill their demands, teachers from all religious and community backgrounds of the SSA felt compelled to stage a sit-in demonstration starting from October 1 until the Puja vacation protesting against the failure of the government.