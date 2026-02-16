PM has given highest priority to Northeast development: Tripura CM

AGARTALA: Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the highest priority to the overall development of the North Eastern region since the beginning, stressing that the progress of the region is essential for the country’s comprehensive development. He was addressing the inaugural programme of the eight-day “Adi Mahotsav” at Shishu Udyan in Agartala, which will continue till February 21.

The festival has been organized by the TRIFED under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in collaboration with the state government’s Tribal Welfare Department. In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sustained efforts are being made for the social, cultural and economic upliftment of tribal communities across the country. He remarked that, apart from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, no previous Prime Minister had taken significant initiatives for the development of tribal communities.

Highlighting India’s unity in diversity, the Chief Minister said that despite differences in language, religion and culture, the people of the country remain united in spirit. He added that the Prime Minister has consistently emphasized that without proper development of the North East, the nation’s overall progress cannot be achieved. He further stated that TRIFED supports the marketing of products made by tribal artisans across the country through platforms such as Tribes India outlets, Adi Mahotsav and Adi Bazaar.

Saha also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme for Minor Forest Produce is being implemented to ensure income security for tribal communities, enabling state governments to procure forest products collected by tribal people at MSP rates. Under the scheme, a revolving fund of Rs 6.22 crore has been sanctioned for 87 Minor Forest Produce initiatives in the North East, while Rs 20.13 crore has been approved for the development of markets and storage facilities. Of this, Tripura has received Rs 2.66 crore for Minor Forest Produce and Rs 1.14 crore for infrastructure development.

He informed that around 15 to 20 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have already been formed in the state under the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, engaging nearly 300 tribal youths, with financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh provided to each centre. (ANI)

