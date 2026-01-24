PM Modi gave Netaji due recognition denied for decades: Tripura CM

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave due and genuine recognition to legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which he said had been denied for decades by previous governments.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Chief Minister said that despite Netaji's immense contribution to India's freedom struggle, earlier governments failed to accord him the honour he truly deserved.

"It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, for the first time in 2022, installed a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji at India Gate in New Delhi and declared his birth anniversary to be observed as 'Parakram Diwas'," CM Saha said while speaking at Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan.

Recalling Netaji's role in the freedom movement, the Chief Minister described him as a visionary leader whose ideals, thoughts and philosophy remain highly relevant even today.

He urged the youth to draw inspiration from Netaji's life and sacrifices, noting that only a few leaders in India's history had given so much for the nation.

Highlighting Netaji's ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi, CM Saha said that Bose quit the Indian National Congress and founded the Forward Bloc to intensify the struggle against British rule. (IANS)

