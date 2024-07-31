PM Modi honoured Tripura by nominating Jishnu Varma for Governor's position: Tripura CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met Jishnu Dev Varma, former Tripura CM and newly appointed Governor of Telangana and said that PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have honoured the people of Tripura by nominating Varma for the Governor's position.

Sharing a photo on his X, Saha said, "Today, I met and greeted the former Deputy Chief Minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Jishnu Dev Varma on his appointment as the Governor of Telangana. President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, honoured the people of Tripura by nominating Dev Varma for the position of Governor."

Saha further said, "He is the first person from Tripura to be nominated as Governor of any state since independence. May Mata Tripura Sundari bless him with success in all his future endeavours."

A day before, CM Saha posted on X, "I would like to extend my wholehearted congratulations to the former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, on his appointment as the Governor of Telangana."

Jishnu Dev Varma, a senior BJP leader, was earlier the Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura. Earlier on July 28, President Droupadi Murmu appointed new governors in nine states. The President has appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim. Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, has been appointed Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Along with this, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan, Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana, Om Prakash Mathur of Sikkim, and Santosh Kumar Gangwar of Jharkhand.

The President has appointed Ramen Deka as Governor of Chhattisgarh and CH Vijayashankar as Governor of Meghalaya.C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand with Additional Charge of Telangana, appointed as Governor of Maharashtra.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur. (ANI)

Also Read: Opposition not an ‘enemy’, says new Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma (sentinelassam.com)