PM Modi To Virtually Address Tripura on Feb 24

AGARTALA: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Tripura from Delhi as part of the ‘Vikshit Bharat Viksit Tripura’ outreach program.
The development was announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha.
Saha mentioned that the Prime Minister has introduced the HIRA model (Highways, I-way, Roadways, Airways) to enhance the state's communication system.
In line with the Act East policy, the Maitri Setu linking Bangladesh has been inaugurated in Sabroom, South Tripura. A Special Economic Zone is also being established in Sabroom. The state's landscape will undergo a significant change once the bridge becomes operational, as it will facilitate direct connectivity to the Chittagong port in Bangladesh, the chief minister added.
Saha mentioned that Modi has been working to establish a 'Ram Rajya,' where people can live in peace and prosperity. Additionally, the Prime Minister has provided the northeastern state with six national highways, the CM added.
The Chief Minister claimed that the northeastern state is "reaping the benefits" of a double-engine government, emphasizing that massive infrastructure development is underway in the region.
“Rs 440 crore has been sanctioned to implement various projects including building embankments on both sides of the River Haora, beautification of the surroundings of the Ujjayanta Palace (in Agartala),” Saha said.
He stated that following the lead of the Narendra Modi government, his administration avoids playing politics regarding the state and its people's development. The chief minister emphasized that his government believes in resolving issues through dialogue or discussion.
“We faced an issue on Monday, but we have resolved it amicably,” he said, seemingly referring to the rail and road blockade demanding the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language exam.
The protest, which started on Monday morning, ended in the evening after the state government assured students that they could choose to write their Kokborok language papers in the upcoming class 10 and class 12 exams in either Bengali or Roman scripts.
