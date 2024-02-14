PM Modi To Virtually Address Tripura on Feb 24

AGARTALA: The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Tripura from Delhi as part of the ‘Vikshit Bharat Viksit Tripura’ outreach program.

The development was announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Saha mentioned that the Prime Minister has introduced the HIRA model (Highways, I-way, Roadways, Airways) to enhance the state's communication system.

In line with the Act East policy, the Maitri Setu linking Bangladesh has been inaugurated in Sabroom, South Tripura. A Special Economic Zone is also being established in Sabroom. The state's landscape will undergo a significant change once the bridge becomes operational, as it will facilitate direct connectivity to the Chittagong port in Bangladesh, the chief minister added.