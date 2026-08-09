Pradyot Bikram rules out BJP-TIPRA Motha alliance in Tripura Village Committee Elections

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman, founder of the TIPRA Motha party, has put to rest speculation about an alliance with the BJP in the forthcoming elections to the 587 Village Committees, counterparts of panchayats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, likely to be held in September. Talking to reporters, the royal scion said he had held no meetings or discussions with BJP leaders in the State or in Delhi and that media speculation about an alliance was totally baseless.

There were media reports that Pradyot was going to Delhi on July 9 to meet BJP leaders. Pradyot, who is now staying in Shillong, clearly denied any such programme and said he would arrive in Agartala on August 9 to attend a programme. He said no alliance or understanding with the BJP was possible unless the Central Government implemented the Tiprasha Accord signed earlier.

Talking about his party's strategy for the Village Committee elections, Pradyot said TIPRA Motha would contest all 587 seats independently. He said the party's objective was to secure a decisive mandate across the TTAADC and strengthen grassroots governance.

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