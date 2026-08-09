Manipur CM Faces Highway Protest with Black Flags over Alleged Inaction in Killings of Six Naga Civilians

IMPHAL: Hundreds of villagers from the Naga and Meitei communities gathered along National Highway-2 at Makhan village on Saturday and waved black flags as Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, accompanied by cabinet colleagues and BJP legislators, passed through the area while on his way to Kangpokpi.

The black-flag protest was an expression of anger and frustration over the state government's alleged delay in delivering justice for six Naga civilians who were allegedly abducted nearly three months ago and later found dead at Leilon Vaiphei village. Their bodies were reportedly dismembered.

The Chief Minister was travelling to Kangpokpi following an invitation from Kuki civil society organisations (CSOs). The visit is significant as it is reportedly the first time that Kuki CSOs have extended an invitation to the Chief Minister. This raises hopes that the engagement could contribute to ongoing efforts for peace and dialogue in the state.

However, the proposed visit to the relief camp at Makhan did not materialise. The Chief Minister had earlier planned to meet internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the village, but the programme was subsequently cancelled after villagers expressed their unwillingness to receive him.

Instead, hundreds of residents gathered along the highway and displayed black flags as the Chief Minister's convoy passed through the village, signalling their strong resentment towards the government's handling of the killings and the delay in securing justice.

Speaking on the sidelines of the protest, Timothy Wijunamai, Co-Convenor of the Joint Tribe Council (JTC) and president of the Liangmei Naga Council, said the villagers had opposed the Chief Minister's proposed visit because their primary demand was justice for the six slain Naga civilians. Wijunamai said the proposed visit to the Makhan relief camp was initiated by the Chief Minister and was not based on an invitation from the villagers.

"It has been nearly three months since our six brothers were abducted and subsequently killed. We have placed our demand before the government to deliver justice, but there has been no response so far," he said.

He questioned the purpose of the Chief Minister's proposed visit, arguing that the government should focus on taking action against those responsible rather than making visits that, according to him, could divert attention from the demand for justice.

He further warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to act.

"This is a completely misplaced visit. The Chief Minister should be delivering justice and taking action against the culprits instead of trying to appease people or divert attention from our demand," Wijunamai said.

"Our patience has been tested enough. Nobody can tolerate these delays any longer. The government will be responsible for whatever outcome may arise because of these continued delays," he said.

Wijunamai also indicated that the Joint Tribe Council would intensify its agitation in the coming days if concrete action was not taken to address the demand for justice.

The protest comes amid heightened political and community-level efforts to find a way forward in Manipur, with the Chief Minister's proposed engagement with Kuki civil society groups being closely watched by various communities across the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Meghalaya: Three-day police custody for three arrested in Yamaha R15M theft case