Prime Minister Expected To Inaugurate Redeveloped Tripura Sundari Temple On September 22

AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the newly redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas worshipped by Hindus in southern Tripura’s Udaipur, on September 22, officials said here on Sunday.

A senior official of the Tripura government said that the Prime Minister’s schedule to visit Tripura has not yet been finalised, and September 22 is a tentative date to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple.

“Senior officials, including Director General of Police Anurag, on Saturday visited Gomati district headquarters in Udaipur to supervise the possible arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, accompanied by other ministers, is likely to visit on Sunday or Monday to oversee the probable arrangements for PM Modi’s visit and inauguration of the temple,” the official told IANS, refusing to be named. (IANS)

