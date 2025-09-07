Government to set up women’s university in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that the state government is working to set up a Women's University to empower the women of the state, the Tripura CMO said.

He also announced that the present government has been trying to reduce the gap in Dearness Allowance (DA) between Central and state government employees.

According to a press release, CM Saha said this while addressing the 64th Teachers' Day 2025 programme at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Friday. "You may go into other professions for the sake of money, but teachers have chosen teaching profession out of passion and responsibility. Taking charge of the future generation, you have joined this noble profession. Teachers are like the roots of a tree, while students are the branches, fruits, and flowers that receive nourishment from them. Because of teachers, the country and the nation progress, as the foundation is very important. Teachers build this foundation through sacrifice," he said.

He also said that before entering the classroom, teachers always try to give something new to students. (ANI)

