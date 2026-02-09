Public should be made aware of Rabies: Tripura CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that students, teachers, and the public at every government and private institution should be better informed about rabies and various accidents.

He said that students and the public should also be made aware of the behaviour of stray dogs and other animals, as well as the preventive measures and first aid to prevent the spread of various diseases through them.

“The state government is making arrangements to rescue stray animals and keep them in suitable shelter houses. The state government has taken various initiatives in this regard so that no accidents happen to these stray animals,” said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing a meeting organized by the Animal Resources Development Department on the management of stray dogs and other stray animals at the Secretariat’s conference hall today.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also emphasized the vaccination of domestic animals to prevent various diseases.

The Chief Minister inquired about the construction of shelter houses for stray animals in 20 Nagar Panchayat areas, including the construction of Animal Birth Control Centres in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and Dharmanagar Municipal Council areas, and about Animal Birth Control Centres in six additional districts.

He directed that people should be informed about the program before starting the management program of stray animals.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister inquired about the total number of stray animals in the state, the number of Animal Birth Control Centres across the state, and the work done so far in managing stray animals.

Saha asked that initiatives be undertaken to arrange training for workers involved in managing stray dogs and other animals. (ANI)

