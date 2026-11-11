RACIAL SLUR CASE: Tripura court remands content creator to police custody

AGARTALA: A district court in Tripura on Tuesday remanded content creator Amir Shokeen to police custody after the Tripura Police brought him from Delhi in transit remand in connection with a case involving alleged racial slurs and harassment targeting a tribal youth from the state.

Shokeen was produced before the Additional District and Sessions Judge of West Tripura district in Agartala in the afternoon seeking seven days of police remand.

The court remanded him to police custody till November 12 for further interrogation and he will be again produced in the court on November 13.

A senior police official said that the state police would now question Shokeen in connection with the case registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) Police Station in Agartala.

The case was registered on October 22 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Shokeen was initially arrested by the Delhi Police from the Karol Bagh area on October 22 and subsequently produced before the Tis Hazari Court on October 24, which remanded him to five days of police custody.

A Tripura Police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) travelled to Delhi to bring the accused back to the state.

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Rao had earlier said that the state police registered the FIR following the circulation of a video allegedly showing a youth from Tripura being subjected to racial slurs and harassment.

The video came to his notice on October 21, following which he contacted the Special Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Police Unit for the North Eastern Region of Delhi Police and the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rao had told the media.

Preliminary information suggested that the video was recorded in Ahmedabad around one-and-a-half months ago.

The identity of the person who uploaded the video on social media had also been established, the Tripura Police Chief had said.

"We will take action legally, whatever is required, against the people involved in this incident," Rao had said.

The video, which allegedly contains racially derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura, triggered widespread condemnation and demands for stringent action against those responsible. The investigation is expected to examine the circumstances in which the video was recorded and circulated, besides establishing the roles of all those involved. (IANS)

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