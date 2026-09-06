Ramakrishna Mission launches foreign language and human excellence centre in Agartala

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Ramakrishna Mission School of Languages and Ramakrishna Mission Centre for Human Excellence was formally inaugurated at the Ramakrishna Mission premises on Gangail Road, Agartala. The institute has been established in collaboration with the Department of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, and marks the launch of structured foreign language training in the state. The Center will train students in various Foreign Languages like German, Spanish, French, Japanese and English.

The inaugural programme was graced by Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee, OSD to the Chief Minister of Tripura, as Chief Guest; Sabujkali Sen, Principal of the Ramakrishna Mission School of Languages, Golpark, Kolkata, as Special Guest along with other dignitaries. Faculty members from Kolkata were also present to grace the occasion.

Swami Shuvankarananda Ji described the initiative as significant for the youth of Tripura and expressed gratitude to the Government of Tripura and the Skill Development Directorate for supporting the establishment of the institute. He noted that similar Ramakrishna Mission language centres in Kolkata and Hyderabad train approximately 18,000 and 21,000 students respectively every year across different languages, and that this scale reflects the potential of the Agartala centre in the years ahead.

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