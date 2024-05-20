Returning officer's inspection on counting hall ahead of election results in Tripura

AGARTALA: Vishal Kumar, the returning officer for the West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, conducted an inspection of the counting hall at Umakanta School in preparation for the upcoming vote counting on June 4.

With the election results eagerly anticipated, the inspection aimed to ensure that all arrangements were in place for a smooth and efficient counting process. Kumar reviewed the security measures, seating arrangements, and the technical setup of the counting hall. The focus was on guaranteeing transparency, accuracy, and the timely declaration of results.

The visit to Umakanta School is part of a broader effort by election officials to oversee final preparations across various counting centers. The Election Commission has put in place stringent protocols to manage the counting of votes, including detailed guidelines for counting personnel and security arrangements to prevent any disruptions.

"For June 4th, preparations for the West Tripura Parliament Constitution counting are complete. The counting centre, strong room, CCTV connections, and training of manpower are all progressing smoothly. I hope everything proceeds well on the 4th of June," Kumar further informed. (ANI)

