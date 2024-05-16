Tripura Chief Minister Confident BJP Will Secure 32 Seats in West Bengal, Eyes 400 Seats Nationally

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was poised to secure victory in 32 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. His remarks came during a media interaction where he shared insights garnered from participating in the BJP's campaign in the state.

Saha, buoyed by the palpable enthusiasm among voters for the saffron party, expressed optimism about the BJP's electoral prospects in West Bengal. Noting the dedication of party members towards this goal, he affirmed his active involvement in the campaign and pledged to continue his efforts in the state.

"We are all dedicated to achieving this goal. I have actively campaigned for the party in West Bengal and will continue to do so. Our collective efforts aim to ensure that the BJP-led NDA secures more than 400 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543," Saha asserted.

Later in the day, Saha is scheduled to depart for Kolkata to participate in the BJP's campaign activities for the remaining phases of the elections in West Bengal. His presence underscores the party's commitment to mobilizing support and securing electoral gains in the state.

Dismissing claims from opposition quarters suggesting a lower seat count for the BJP, Saha regarded such assertions as mere attempts to rally support among their party's followers. He emphasized the unity and determination within the BJP towards achieving electoral success on a national scale.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the BJP made significant inroads in West Bengal, securing 18 seats out of the 42 constituencies, marking its best performance in the state thus far. Saha's confident predictions reflect the party's aspirations to further consolidate its position in the state's political landscape.

As the electoral battle intensifies, Saha's statements offer a glimpse into the BJP's strategic outlook and determination to expand its footprint in West Bengal. With the chief minister's active involvement and the party's concerted efforts, the BJP aims to capitalize on the momentum and emerge victorious in a significant number of seats in the upcoming elections.