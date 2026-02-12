Rs 10 lakh crore to be spent in rural India under VB-G RAM G in next 10 years: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

AGARTALA: Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that Rs 10 lakh crore would be spent across rural India over the next ten years under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

Addressing a conference on the VB-G RAM G programme in Tripura's capital Agartala, the Union Minister said that the scheme provides a comprehensive road map for building a Viksit Bharat and is designed to serve the interests of all sections of society.

Highlighting the key features of the programme, Chouhan said that the VB-G RAM G guarantees 125 days of employment, an increase from the earlier 100 days.

He said that Rs 1,51,282 crore has been allocated for the rural programme, while an additional Rs 55,000 crore would be provided through the Finance Commission, taking the total allocation to over Rs 2 lakh crore in five years.

The Union Minister further said that Rs 10 lakh crore would be spent in rural areas of the country under the VB-G RAM G programme over the next five years.

Chouhan said that there are 2.86 crore Gram Panchayats across the country and each Panchayat would receive between Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 2.75 crore over five years under the programme.

Drawing a comparison with previous governments, he said that during the UPA government, Rs 2.13 lakh crore was spent on rural job works over ten years, while the NDA government has spent Rs 8.54 lakh crore during the last ten years.

Under the VB-G RAM G scheme, provisions have been made to ensure that if employment is not provided after work is demanded, unemployment allowance will be paid to the beneficiaries. In case of delays in wage payments, workers will be entitled to receive payments along with interest. The administrative expenditure under the scheme has been increased from six per cent to nine per cent. This will ensure that there are no salary-related issues for Panchayat secretaries, employment assistants, clerical and technical staff.

Alleging that no significant development had taken place in rural Tripura during the earlier Left and Congress regimes, the Union Minister said that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), pucca houses are being constructed to ensure that no poor family remains in a kutcha house. (IANS)

Also read: Assam: Shivraj Chouhan Reviews Central Agriculture Schemes