RSS chief attends Northeast regional training programme for cadres, workers in Tripura

AGARTALA: The chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, arrived here on Thursday on a five-day visit to Tripura and is attending a training programme for RSS cadres and karyakartas from the eight states in the northeast region. RSS sources said that Bhagwat would stay at the Seva Dham in Khayerpur on the outskirts of Agartala, where he attended the training programme. The 20-day training programme, which started at the Seva Dham, the RSS headquarters in Tripura, on May 18, is being conducted by Sanghchalak of Northeast Zone, Umesh Chakraborty.

“In all, 152 trainees, 30 teachers and 40 karyakartas (functionaries) from eight northeastern states are taking part in the training programme,” an RSS functionary told IANS. He also said that 14 such training camps would be held across the country in the coming months which Bhagwat and RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will attend. (IANS)

Also read: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Tripura for five days from May 23 (sentinelassam.com)