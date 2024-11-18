Tripura Government Distributes Cooktops To Anganwadi Centres, Schools

AGARTALA: Tripura has become the first state in the country to implement an energy-efficient cooking system using cooktops.

Power minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Sunday that though this system of cooking was inaugurated on the national stage last year, Tripura is the first state to start its implementation.

Nath distributed cooktops to the representatives of 100 Anganwadi centres and primary schools as part of the initiative. He announced that 2,000 Anganwadi centres will receive cooktops, with a gradual rollout to all 10,223 across the state.

Aiming to reduce the environmental impact of cooking, improve health, and encourage the use of modern electric cooking devices, the National Efficient Cooking Programme was launched in Tripura with the large-scale distribution of 2000 induction cooktops to Anganwadi centres.