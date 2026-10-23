Social Media Influencer Amir Shokeen Arrested Over Racial Abuse Video Targeting Tripura Youth

NEW DELHI: Social media influencer Amir Shokeen was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday, hours after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him in connection with an alleged incident of racial harassment and humiliation of an individual from Tripura, depicted in a video circulating on social media, officials said.

The case was registered at the Sadar Bazar police station under Sections 192, 196, 352, and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, Shokeen apologised after the offensive video surfaced on social media and earned him major backlash.

In a Facebook post, Shokeen claimed that the video was scripted and that the man featured in it was known to him. He said the man had previously worked at a friend's cafe in Ahmedabad and described the exchange as a humorous video in which both people were joking.

He maintained that he had no intention of insulting anyone.

This is not the first time that an FIR has been filed against Amir Shokeen. Previously, cases under Sections 323, 324, 504, and 506 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) have been registered against the influencer, officials said. (IANS)

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