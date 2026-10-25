Social Media Influencer Amir Shokeen Sent to 5-Day Police Custody Over Racial Abuse Video

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday sent social media influencer Amir Shokeen to five days of police custody in connection with the racial harassment and humiliation case of an individual from Tripura, depicted in a video circulating on social media.

The accused was produced in the Tis Hazari Court, which sent him to five days' police custody.

The police stated that they still need to recover a mobile phone and travel to Ahmedabad. The defence counsel argued that the exact location is not yet known, only that it is somewhere in Ahmedabad.

After hearing both sides, the court granted 5 days of police custody for the accused. Shokeen was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Karol Bagh area on Thursday.

This came as the one-day judicial custody ended on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, the Tis Hazari Court had remanded Shokeen to one day judicial custody.

According to the police, Shokeen had made the controversial video about a month ago. (IANS)

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