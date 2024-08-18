Students’ organizations protest killing of Kolkata doctor, Tripura teacher

Agartala: Four Left youth and student wings including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organized a rally on Friday to protest the killing of a female Kolkata doctor and the lynching of a government school teacher in Tripura. DYFI Tripura unit Secretary Nabarun Deb said that the protest rally was organized seeking justice for the both Kolkata doctor and Tripura government school teacher Abhijit Dey.

The 31-year-old PG trainee female doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was raped and brutally murdered on August 9. Tripura school teacher Abhijit Dey (40) was brutally tortured on August 8 by some people at Udaipur in Gomati district and he succumbed to his injuries on August 10. “Like the slain Kolkata female doctor, Tripura Government and its police are also not serious about punishing the perpetrators responsible for the killing of the government school teacher,” DYFI leader Deb said. Besides the DYFI, the three other organizations include the Student Federation of India, the Tribal Student Union, and the Tribal Youth Federation.

In connection with Dey’s killing, Tripura Police so far arrested three main accused — Jayanta Saha, Sankar Karmakar, Suman Madrazee and are looking for another attacker. Dey, a government school teacher, used to teach a girl student in Class 8 at her home.

On August 8, the girl asked the teacher to translate an English word, he replied to the meaning of the particular word through WhatsApp chat and it was ‘misinterpreted’ by the girl and her parents, Dey’s wife said. Later, the girl student’s father called Dey and his wife at their house. Dey was severely thrashed by the girl’s father and his associates. They also assaulted the teacher’s wife, also a government school teacher. Police went to the spot and rescued Dey and then took him to Gomati district hospital for medical treatment. The victim’s wife, who later filed a case with the police against four individuals, said that after the assault, the girl student’s family members filed a case against the teacher at the Udaipur Women’s Police Station with “false accusation”.

Subsequently, the teacher was arrested and produced in a local court, where he fell ill and started vomiting blood following which he was again taken to the district hospital. He was then referred to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital in Agartala, where he succumbed to his injuries on August 10. In protest against the incident, many teachers ‘and students’ organizations organized protest rallies in various parts of Tripura. A CPI-M delegation led by Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury and a Congress delegation led by former minister Sudip Roy Barman separately met the family members of Dey and demanded severe punishment of the culprits. Congress and CPI-M leaders alleged that police and doctors were also negligent in the death of Dey. (IANS)

