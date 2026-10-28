Supreme Court Issues Notice on PIL Challenging Jamatia Customary Law

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Supreme Court of India on Monday took an important step in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the constitutional validity of Section 143 of the Jamatia Customary Laws Act, 2017, enacted by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The provision has been challenged over allegations that it permits the settlement of serious criminal allegations, including rape, through private compromise and a monetary penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The petition, filed by Tripura-based advocate Madhumita Bhattacharya, raises fundamental constitutional questions concerning the limits of the legislative powers exercised by autonomous district councils under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, the protection of women’s rights, and the applicability and primacy of central criminal laws.

The Supreme Court issued notice in the matter on October 26, when the case was listed as Item No. 10 before the Chief Justice of India. The case has been tagged with Writ Petition (Civil) No. 88 of 2026 and is scheduled for its next hearing on November 27, 2026.

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