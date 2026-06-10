Three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian arrested in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained three Bangladeshi nationals while they were allegedly trying to return to their country after staying in India for a prolonged period. They also detained an Indian citizen who was allegedly facilitating their return journey. Police later took all four into custody.

The Indian citizen, Manik Roy (41), an auto-rickshaw driver, was granted bail after being produced before a local court, while the three Bangladeshi nationals were remanded to police custody for further interrogation. The Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Litan Mian (37) of Sheulpur village in Sylhet district, and Sahil Mian (31) and Sabuj Mian (33), both residents of Adagiri village in Moulvibazar district.

According to sources, an auto-rickshaw arrived near Border Pillar No. 139, close to the Ranibari Border Outpost, on Monday afternoon. Three persons got out of the vehicle and allegedly started running towards the border. Suspecting foul play, BSF personnel detained them along with the auto-rickshaw driver. One of the detainees, Sahil Mian, told police that they had entered India a few months earlier with the help of one Sushil Das and his son, Sanjoy Das. He said they had been staying at Shantipur under Pecharthal Police Station and were now attempting to return to Bangladesh.

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