Darrang Police arrest Bangladeshi national at Latakhat village under Dhula Police Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The Darrang police arrested a 32-year-old Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Zakir, from Hatim Ali’s house in Latakhat village under the Dhula police station on Saturday evening.

Zakir, a resident of Fotoyakhali village in Barishal district of Bangladesh, had been living in Bengaluru for several years after illegally entering India nearly five years ago. According to police, he concealed his nationality and identity, presenting himself as a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal.

While working at a private firm in Bengaluru, he married a divorced woman from Latakhat village under the Dhula police station area. The couple has one child.

A few days ago, the woman discovered her husband’s true identity and returned to her parental home in Latakhat with the child. Zakir followed her to the village in an attempt to reconcile. Acting on specific intelligence, Dhula police raided the location and arrested him on Saturday evening.

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