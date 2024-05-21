Three Bangladeshi women arrested at Agartala railway station

TRIPURA: Three Bangladeshi women were apprehended on Sunday afternoon at Agartala Railway Station. The women were detained around 4 pm while attempting to travel illegally to Ahmedabad, Railway Police officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rozina Akhtar Razi (36), Parul Begam (34), and Sultana Begam (26). All three women are citizens of Bangladesh.

Police have registered a case against them at the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) Station. According to the police, the women did not possess valid travel documents and were trying to enter Ahmedabad unlawfully.

"The trio was intercepted during a routine check at the railway station. Their suspicious behaviour and lack of proper documentation led to their arrest," said Officer in Charge, GRP Police Station, Tapas Das to ANI. The detainees are currently in police custody and are scheduled to be presented before the Hon'ble Court tomorrow. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact nature of their journey and whether they were part of a larger network facilitating illegal immigration activities. (ANI)

