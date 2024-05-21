Tripura police arrest five Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry

AGARTALA: On the basis of a tip-off, Tripura Police arrested five Bangladeshi for illegal entry at the Baijalbari outpost on Sunday. The individuals were intercepted while traveling in a passenger vehicle and arrested by officers at the outpost later. OC Baijalbari Sub-Inspector Repon Uchoi said, "On the basis of a tip-off, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a passenger car at Baikalbari Naka Point. These five Bangladeshis entered India through the border area of Asaram Bari. The real reason for their intrusion will come out only after police investigation."

Following their arrest, the five Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Khowai police station for further questioning and necessary legal action. Authorities are expected to release more details as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

