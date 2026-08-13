TIPRA Motha-BJP Alliance Prospects Rise After Pradyot Debbarman Meets Nitin Nabin

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The prospect of an alliance between the BJP and TIPRA Motha in the forthcoming Village Committee elections has brightened after the regional party's founder leader, Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman, met BJP National President Nitin Nabin in Delhi on Tuesday. It is learnt that TIPRA Motha leaders set certain conditions, including granting special rights to tribals, which BJP leaders assured them they would consider before taking a decision.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also met the Union Home Minister separately and discussed the alliance issue, among other things. Talking to reporters, he expressed hope of a positive outcome. BJP state president Abhisekh Debroy was also optimistic about a positive outcome. However, Pradyot Bikram Kishor Debbarman refused to comment, saying everything would depend on what rights the Government of India was willing to grant.

Pradyot Bikram has called a meeting of all public representatives and senior party leaders in Agartala on August 17, where they will take a final decision after considering the response from the Central Government. "An alliance is possible only if the Central Government accepts our demands," Pradyot said.

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