Arunachal inducts 72 specialist doctors to boost healthcare in remote areas

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the induction of 72 specialist doctors through the Medical Specialist Recruitment Examination-2026 had helped strengthen specialist healthcare services in the State.

Felicitating the successful candidates and handing over their appointment orders, Khandu said vacancies remained and would be filled shortly. He said the new specialists would particularly benefit people in remote and underserved areas by improving access to specialised treatment within the State.

Khandu said 35 specialist posts at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), 61 specialist posts in government hospitals and 79 General Duty Medical Officer posts remained vacant.

He said the State had six zonal hospitals, 17 district hospitals, 57 community health centres, 162 primary health centres and 647 sub-health centres. He stressed the need to ensure that people in remote areas received quality healthcare comparable to that available in urban centres. Highlighting developments in medical education, Khandu said TRIHMS, which started with 50 MBBS seats in 2017, now had an intake of 100 seats. He added that postgraduate MD and MS courses would be introduced shortly.

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