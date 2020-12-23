TJU seeks Tripura HC Chief Justice’s intervention in Santanu, Sudip murder cases





Agartala: The Tripura Journalists' Union (TJU) has asked for the intervention of Tripura High Court's Chief Justice AA Kureshi in the alleged murder cases of the two journalists of Tripura in 2017 - Santanu Bhowmik and Sudip Datta Bhowmik.

The Secretary of TJU, Pranab Sarkar said that they have written to the Chief Justice of Tripura HC, asking for his intervention in the investigation process of both the murder cases. They have sought for a speedy investigation of the cases. They have also expressed their concern over the slow-paced investigation of the cases.

In their letter, they wrote, "We urge the Chief Justice to look into the matter, as to why even after three years of investigations, the cases are not disposed."

A 28-year-old young TV reporter, Santanu Bhowmik was allegedly murdered by miscreants on September 20, 2017. He was on duty while he was murdered Mandai in West Tripura district.

On the same day, a 50-year-old crime reporter, Sudip Datta Bhowmik of a Bengali daily - Syandan Patrika was shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel. The incident happened inside the headquarters of 2nd Battalion of the paramilitary force.

The investigation in both cases were initiated under the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the then Left-Front Government of Tripura. However, the journalists' associations in Tripura were not satisfied with the investigation by SIT, and therefore, demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Both the murder cases became a key political agenda for the political parties in the 2018 State Assembly in Tripura.

After the BJP-led government came into power in Tripura, they ordered a CBI inquiry in both the cases. However, according to TJU, the investigations carried out by the CBI is slow-paced.









