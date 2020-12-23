Assam Police detains 13 Rohingyas at Churaibari along Tripura-Assam border

Churaibari (Assam-Tripura border): A group of 13 Rohingyas including four men, three women and six children were detained by the Assam police on Tuesday ( December 22) night in Churaibari village near the Tripura border. They were trying to enter Assam and were planning to move on to other parts of India.



The police detained them during the checking at the border gates near Churaibari area.

The group of Rohingyas was heading towards Delhi, Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir via Guwahati from Tripura in a bus carrying a Meghalaya registration number.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the Rohingyas have been living in Cox's Bazar, Rohingya camp of Bangladesh since 2016 and from there they entered Agartala. On Tuesday they left by the night bus and were moving towards Delhi, Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir.

The police also recovered fake Aadhaar cards, watches, Rs 4000 in Indian currency and many other items from them.

Earlier this year 8 Rohingya were detained by Assam police from a house where they had taken shelter in Hailikandi district for illegally entering India from Myanmar.

In a separate incident in December three Rohingya women were detained in Mizoram under the Foreigners Act 1946 for entering the country without legal documents. A case was also registered at Vairengte police station under section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 against them.

In the year 2019 a group of 30 Rohingya, including 12 children were detained by Assam police at Churaibari village near the Tripura border. The same year the Government Railway Police (GRP) detained three Rohingya Muslims at Lumding town in Hojai District of Assam.

According to the report when they had been asked to show documents by the police they failed to produce any visa or valid travel document. And during the preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that they first entered Bangladesh from Myanmar and then entered India.

Also Read: Congress leaders joining BJP under compulsion: Ripun Bora

Also Watch: COVID Warriors: Laboratory Technicians hold protest in Guwahati