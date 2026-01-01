TMP urges Centre to enact anti-racial law to protect Northeast people

AGARTALA: The Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a junior ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, on Wednesday urged the Central government to immediately enact a comprehensive anti-racial law to safeguard people from the Northeast residing in different parts of the country.

Addressing a joint press conference, TMP spokespersons Rajeshwar Debbarma, C.K. Jamatia and Anthony Debbarma said that the absence of a specific anti-racial legislation has allowed incidents of discrimination and racially motivated violence to continue unchecked. They asserted that enactment of such a law would enable systematic and effective action against racism, helping curb discriminatory mindsets and prevent heinous acts targeting people from the Northeast.

The tribal party raised the demand in the wake of the killing of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who was brutally assaulted in Dehradun on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on December 26. The 24-year-old final-year MBA student of a university in Uttarakhand, belonging to the Chakma tribal community, was grievously injured after being attacked by a group of miscreants, who allegedly hurled racial slurs at him. Chakma, the son of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, succumbed to his injuries after battling for his life for 18 days at a hospital in Dehradun.

TMP leader Rajeshwar Debbarma said that the party is demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrators and the application of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. (IANS)

