TPCC President Asish Kumar Expresses Concern Over Rising Attacks on Congress Workers in Tripura

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha expressed grave concern over the increasing attacks on Congress workers in different parts of the state and alleged that workers of the ruling BJP were behind the incidents of violence. He made the remarks after visiting two injured party workers, Zakir Hossain and Saddad Ahamed, who were undergoing treatment at Dharmanagar Hospital.

The two were allegedly attacked when they went to visit two other party workers who had sustained injuries in an earlier attack.

Talking to reporters, Saha alleged that the ruling party was resorting to muscle power because it was gradually losing public support. He warned, "If the higher police authorities do not arrest the culprits immediately, we will take the legal route in consultation with senior lawyers."

Earlier, while addressing a protest rally at Pabiacherra Market in Kumarghat, the Congress highlighted the state's crumbling healthcare system, poor road infrastructure, steep electricity tariff hikes and rising unemployment. Saha also criticised the state government for not issuing appointment letters to candidates who had qualified in the Teacher Eligibility Test two years ago and were still waiting for employment.

"The BJP government is playing with the lives of students and destroying the future of the youth," he said, adding that "this government is surviving only on advertisements."

He also criticised the Chief Minister for refusing a High Court-monitored probe into the mysterious death of the state's Police Inspector General, claiming that the officer had been forced to commit suicide.

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