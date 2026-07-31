PM Modi Reviews Flood Situation, Assures Full Aid to Arunachal and Nagaland

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured five Members of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland that the Central government would extend all necessary support and continue working in close coordination with the concerned state governments to effectively tackle the challenges posed by the ongoing heavy rainfall and floods.

After meeting the MPs from the two Northeastern states, PM Modi posted on his official X account: "Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone's wellbeing and safety."

Led by Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the five parliamentarians met the Prime Minister at Parliament House, New Delhi. They discussed the ongoing flood situation in the two states.

Later, Rijiju said in a post on his X handle: "The Members of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh & Nagaland met Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji at Parliament House, New Delhi & apprised him of the prevailing flood situation in both states. Hon'ble PM assured full assistance & has already given necessary directions for ensuring timely relief, restoration & support for the affected people."

Other members of the MP team which met the Prime Minister included Tapir Gao (Lok Sabha, Arunachal Pradesh), Tai Tagak (Rajya Sabha, Arunachal Pradesh), S. Supongmeren Jamir (Lok Sabha, Nagaland) and S. Phangnon Konyak (Rajya Sabha, Nagaland).

Except for Congress MP S. Supongmeren Jamir, all other members belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Tapir Gao, elected to the Lok Sabha from the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency, said in a post on X: "We express our heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for graciously meeting the MPs of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and patiently listening to our concerns regarding the prevailing flood situation. Hon'ble Prime Minister assured us of all possible assistance from the Government of India in providing relief and support to the affected people."

Both Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have been affected by heavy rains and floods since last month, claiming many lives and damaging properties, infrastructure, houses and crops.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), in close coordination with the Nagaland government, continued large-scale rescue and relief operations in the landslide-hit areas of the state.

More than 300 stranded civilians have been safely evacuated so far from different locations, while essential relief materials have been airlifted to remote districts cut off by damaged road networks.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently conducted joint physical and aerial surveys of the flood-affected areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chouhan assured comprehensive Central assistance for flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh, announcing a detailed assessment of the damage and promising new houses for families whose homes were washed away, besides compensation for losses to crops, agricultural land and livestock.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister earlier said that the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were apprised of the situation, and the Central government would extend every possible assistance.

He expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the Centre and the State would restore normalcy at the earliest, while also working on scientific and long-term solutions to manage such natural disasters in the future. (IANS)

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