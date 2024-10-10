Tripura: 100 Rounds of Ammunition Recovered from Deoghar Express Train; 2 Arrested

AGARTALA: In a significant operation, police recovered one hundred rounds of fresh ammunition from the Deoghar Express train at Dharmanagar Railway Station in the North Tripura district. Two individuals, identified as uncle and nephew, were arrested in connection with the incident.

It was found during routine search conducted on train at about 2:40 AM on Tuesday night, as explained by the officer in charge of the GRP station, Uttam Kumar.

The two detainees identified as, Dipankar Sen and Prasenjit Das, were suspected during the search and thereafter detained for interrogation. It was then that the ammunition was found by the officers.

Both the accused belong to the Sipahi area under the jurisdiction of Madhupur police station. Report says, Amit Sen lives in Uttam Madhyam locality under the jurisdiction of Amtali police station. Government suspects that it was being transported from Dimapur to Agartala for an unknown recipient.

The GRP police have opened an investigation under the Arms Act to find out the objective of transporting the ammunition and for what purpose they intended to use them.

Meanwhile, the accused are expected to face Dharmanagar District and Sessions Court on Thursday. Alarm bells are ringing in the Dharmanagar area following the incident, which has boosted the security system.