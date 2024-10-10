Mizoram Police Seize Rs 62 Crore Worth of Drugs, Arrest Three Suspects

AIZAWL: In the two different operations conducted at Champhai district in Mizoram, close to the Myanmar border, drug dealers were arrested while selling nearly Rs 62 crore worth of drugs on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles, in a report by its own sources, said that it was based on a tip-off that its troops conducted an operation in the Zote area, where they seized 284.43 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.99 crore. One person was arrested on the spot.

Assam Rifles personnel seized over two lakh methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 60 crore and arrested two drug smugglers in the second operation in the Melbuk area.

According to the sources, the three other drug dealers along with the seized drugs were consequently remanded to the police station for further legal procedures.

These drugs constituted heroin and methamphetamine tablets, sourced from Myanmar and were destined for distribution to other parts of India or even overseas through southern Assam.

Mizoram, Southern Assam, and Tripura have emerged as significant points along the route in drug smuggling because these regions share borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Methamphetamine tablets popularly known as party tablets or Yaba tops the most used drugs among addictions due to high addictiveness. The popularity of party tablets is responsible for frequent smuggling from Myanmar and transportation to other parts of India and abroad.