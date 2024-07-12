Tripura: 11 Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian tout held

AGARTALA: The detention of Bangladeshi nationals is reported on two separate incidents in Tripura railway station. The Government Railway Police and Border security Force has detained 11 Bangladeshi national.

The official said that they are on route to various destinations in India in search of work. “We are interrogating them. They however claimed that they didn’t know the location from where they had entered. We will produce them before the court seeking police remand for further investigation”, he said.

They are identified as Ibrahim Hossain (24), Kalaroa District, Safikul Islam (32), Satkhira District, Musamed Salina Begam (22) with her Samim Reze (5), Md. Shimul Hossain (28), Nur Nahar Juma (23) and Taslima Kanum (24), and Meenu Khatun (19). BSF said that on July 11, three Bangladeshi nationals were detained from Sabroom Railway Station under South District.

"During preliminary interrogation, they revealed the name of one India tour identified as Thaikai Mog (26) who has also been arrested from Sabroom," said BSF.

Total of eleven Bangladeshi nationals are arrested including five women from Agartala railway station. They are arrested for intruding Tripura. They are moving with an intention to move to other states in search for employment opportunities said by the Government Railway Police

Tripura shares an 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local disputes.

Three days before that, nine Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, were arrested while attempting to board a train from Agartala railway station in search of job opportunities.

A series of arrests of drug peddlers, gun runners and human traffickers have come to light at the Agartala railway station recently, leading authorities to suspect that it is used as a corridor for trafficking.