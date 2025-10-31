Tripura: 125 families join BJP in Golaghati mandal in presence of CM Saha

SEPAHIJALA: In a significant development, a total of 487 voters from 125 families officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a joining program organized by the Golaghati Mandal.

The new members were warmly welcomed into the party by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, under whose leadership the joining took place.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saha expressed happiness over the growing public trust in the BJP and stated that the party's commitment to development and good governance continues to inspire people across Tripura.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "We are working with the commitment to ensuring all-around development of all the Janajati communities in the state. In this direction, we have already hiked the honorarium of the Janajati Samajpatis. It is the only BJP that gave due respect to the Maharajas. Inspired by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's development works, the people of Janajati communities are joining us at various parts of the State, and it's an example of their trust in the BJP. Today, addressed the Karyakartas during a joining programme organized by Golaghati mandal at Pekuarjala ADC Village in Sepahijala district, where 487 voters joined the BJP."

Party leaders and local karyakartas extended a heartfelt welcome to all the newcomers, reaffirming that their participation will strengthen the BJP's grassroots presence in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Tripura: BJP central observers hold crucial meeting amid differences