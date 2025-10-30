Tripura: BJP central observers hold crucial meeting amid differences

AGARTALA: Amid growing 'tensions and differences of opinion within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)' and its alliance partner, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), a crucial closed-door meeting was held in the presence of central observers at the party's state headquarters here on Wednesday.

Party sources said BJP's Northeast coordinator and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, the party's central observer and former Lok Sabha member Rajdeep Roy, along with senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs, and office bearers, attended the meeting.

Patra, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Puri, visited Gomati district on Tuesday, immediately after he arrived in Agartala along with Roy and offered prayers at the 524-year-old Tripura Sundari Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas revered by Hindus.

Patra also held a series of meetings with Chief Minister Manik Saha, state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, and select leaders, ministers, and MLAs on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

After the meeting, CM Saha wrote on his official X account: "Had a courtesy meeting with Hon'ble MP & Northeast Coordinator of BJP Sambit Patra at my official residence today. We discussed various key organisational issues."

Following Wednesday's meeting, state Tourism and Transport Minister and BJP leader Sushanta Chowdhury wrote in a Facebook post: "At the state party headquarters today, BJP national spokesperson and MP Dr. Sambit Patra, state in-charge Dr. Rajdeep Roy, party president Rajib Bhattacharjee, along with my esteemed colleagues from the state council of ministers, MLAs, and senior party functionaries, attended an organisational meeting." (IANS)

