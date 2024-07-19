Tripura: 27 Damaged Bomb Shells Discovered in Mohanpur

AGARTALA: The police in Tripura on Thursday found 27 damaged bomb shells after a man came across them while digging a pond in Bamutia, a village in the Mohanpur sub-division of West district in Tripura.

The discovery caused panic in the area when Dulal Nama and his family uncovered the bomb shells during the excavation.

After receiving the report, a large team from the Tripura police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) at the Bamutia outpost quickly arrived at the site and began further excavation.