Tripura: 27 Damaged Bomb Shells Discovered in Mohanpur

AGARTALA: The police in Tripura on Thursday found 27 damaged bomb shells after a man came across them while digging a pond in Bamutia, a village in the Mohanpur sub-division of West district in Tripura.
The discovery caused panic in the area when Dulal Nama and his family uncovered the bomb shells during the excavation.
After receiving the report, a large team from the Tripura police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) at the Bamutia outpost quickly arrived at the site and began further excavation.
Bamutia outpost officer-in-charge Anthony Jamatia stated that they had received information about Dulal Nama, a resident of Bamutia village in the Mohanpur sub-division of Tripura's West District, finding some bomb shells while digging his land for a pond.
After the discovery, Nama informed the police, who then rushed to the spot. They recovered 27 bomb shells, which were buried in the field but were damaged. Based on their appearance, the bomb shells might be around 50 years old.
Earlier, large-scale arson, attacks and looting took place in Ganda Twisa on July 12 after the death of a tribal college student Parameshwar Reang, who succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted on July 7.
According to officials, over 40 houses, 30 shops, and many vehicles were either burnt or severely damaged by the attackers in Ganda Twisa situated 130 km southeast of Agartala. Over 300 villagers took shelter in special camps after the violence.
A senior official on Wednesday said that Rs 6 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of the father of Parameshwar Reang, Kharagaram Reang, while Rs 1.54 crore has been sanctioned for providing financial assistance to 165 affected families. He said that already financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was given to each of the affected families as interim relief.
