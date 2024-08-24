Tripura: 27 Unexploded Mortar Bombs From 1971 Indo-Pak War Safely Detonated

AGARTALA: In a significant joint operation under the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative, the Tripura Police and the Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully detonated 27 unexploded mortar bombs dating back to the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The controlled explosions were carried out at the 3 CRPF Battalion Firing Range on August 20.
The unexploded mortar bombs, remnants of the bloody war, were discovered on July 18, 2024, during excavation work at the residence of Dulal Nama.
Initially, laborers unearthed 12 bombs while digging a pond and an additional 15 mortar bombs were found after a thorough search was conducted in the area.
Swift action ensued as the local authorities sought help from the Indian Army’s Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) team in this mission.
The Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Tripura made a formal request seeking assistance, following which, both military and civilian teams worked in tandem to address the situation safely.
The Army, in collaboration with the civil administration, established a secure perimeter around the site so as to ensure the safety of the operation.
All the bombs were successfully neutralized and disposed of without the occurrence of any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, senior citizens from the locality claimed that during the Bangladesh Liberation War, the ‘Mukti Yoddhas’ frequently traveled to the border village for training.
They also claimed that the Mukti Yoddhas might have buried the mortar shells in the area, but didn’t retrieve them after the nine-month war got over.
“We couldn’t find any information about the country of origin or the name of the manufacturer of the shells on their bodies,” an officer informed.
It is worth mentioning that Tripura played a crucial role in the Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistani forces, which concluded after the Mukti Bahini led by Sheikh Mujibar Rahman declared independence on March 26, 1971.