Tripura: 27 Unexploded Mortar Bombs From 1971 Indo-Pak War Safely Detonated

AGARTALA: In a significant joint operation under the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative, the Tripura Police and the Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully detonated 27 unexploded mortar bombs dating back to the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The controlled explosions were carried out at the 3 CRPF Battalion Firing Range on August 20.

The unexploded mortar bombs, remnants of the bloody war, were discovered on July 18, 2024, during excavation work at the residence of Dulal Nama.

Initially, laborers unearthed 12 bombs while digging a pond and an additional 15 mortar bombs were found after a thorough search was conducted in the area.