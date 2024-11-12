Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Unveils First Public Bus Service

AGARTALA: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has introduced its first public bus service, marking a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity within its jurisdiction.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha and a member of the District Council, inaugurated the service at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng.

Debbarma stated that the long-standing need for public transportation within the TTAADC area has finally been fulfilled.

“Despite receiving the transport department over 25 years ago, the council lacked its own fleet of buses,” he said.