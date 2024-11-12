Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Unveils First Public Bus Service

AGARTALA: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) has introduced its first public bus service, marking a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity within its jurisdiction.
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of Tipra Motha and a member of the District Council, inaugurated the service at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng.
Debbarma stated that the long-standing need for public transportation within the TTAADC area has finally been fulfilled.
“Despite receiving the transport department over 25 years ago, the council lacked its own fleet of buses,” he said.
“To address this, we’ve partnered with TATA to procure three CNG buses. With further support from the central and state governments, we aim to expand the fleet and enhance accessibility for students, women, and the general public,” he added.
With a capacity to accommodate 52 passengers, the newly-launched buses boasts of conditioning facilities and are equipped with CCTV cameras and other safety features.
Debbarma highlighted that the aim is to foster development within Tripura and uplift the lives of its residents.
