Manipur Violence: Government Pushes for Peace Talks, Chief Minister Assures

IMPHAL: Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced that the state government is working hard to initiate peace talks. They have already held several meetings in Silchar, Assam.
During a speech at the state assembly, CM N Biren Singh emphasized that the government is dedicated to dialogue and cooperation.
Manipur CM Biren Singh mentioned that they are making significant efforts towards peace talks with the help of MLAs and other members. He noted that meetings have been held in Silchar and that an announcement would be made soon.
The Manipur chief minister did not give specific details about who participated in the discussions. He described the recent violence in the state as an "unexpected and unwanted turn of events."
He warned that, due to the current law and order situation, taking extreme actions like mass arrests could have negative consequences.
The Manipur CM expressed worry about some issues being politicized and said, "There are elements politicizing issues that can't be immediately resolved. I urge everyone not to engage in such activities."
In response to concerns raised by Manipur Congress MLA Ranjit Singh about the ongoing violence despite the deployment of over 38,000 state forces, CM Biren Singh shared that a retired Supreme Court judge is leading an investigation.
He mentioned that the findings would identify lapses that contributed to the unrest and that responsibility would be assigned based on the inquiry's conclusions.
Earlier, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals in the state, on Thursday said that no peace talks are being held between the Kuki-Zo people and Meiteis.
KIM's Information and Publicity SecretaryJanghaolun Haokip stated that his organization is completely taken aback by the supposed 'peace talks' held between the two communities.
At least 220 people have been killed, 1,500 injured and 70,000 displaced since violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3 last year. The ethnic riots began after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
