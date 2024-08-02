Manipur Violence: Government Pushes for Peace Talks, Chief Minister Assures

IMPHAL: Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, announced that the state government is working hard to initiate peace talks. They have already held several meetings in Silchar, Assam.

During a speech at the state assembly, CM N Biren Singh emphasized that the government is dedicated to dialogue and cooperation.

Manipur CM Biren Singh mentioned that they are making significant efforts towards peace talks with the help of MLAs and other members. He noted that meetings have been held in Silchar and that an announcement would be made soon.

The Manipur chief minister did not give specific details about who participated in the discussions. He described the recent violence in the state as an "unexpected and unwanted turn of events."