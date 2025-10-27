Tripura achieves 95% of 'Lakhpati Didi' target under TRLM: CM Manik Saha

AGARTALA: Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that the main objective of the state government is to ensure economic independence for women. Currently, 1, 08,281 people have become Lakhpati Didis in the state, which is about 95% of the target in percentage terms.

Dr. Saha said this while launching Samriddhi — “An initiative for making Lakhpati Didis” under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) — at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan.

It is worth noting that during this function, bank loans worth Rs 198.63 crore were approved for women from various rural self-help groups, and a Community Investment Fund of Rs 100 crore was provided.

At the event, Dr. Saha stated that 50% of India’s total population is women, and in Tripura, the figure is also about 50%.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the self-empowerment of women. Today, we heard the stories of some Lakhpati Didis at this event, and we are impressed by their words. The vision with which the Prime Minister set the goal of creating Lakhpati Didis has become evident today. About 75% of our country and state is rural, and if the socio-economic condition of women in rural areas does not improve, neither the state nor the country can develop. The government is trying to reach the last person in society through various development schemes. For this purpose, good governance activities are being carried out in every household. The aim is to provide administrative facilities to everyone,” said Dr. Saha.

He emphasized that, along with men, women should also move forward. (ANI)

