Tripura: Agartala civic body to open first-ever municipal hospital

AGARTALA: The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) is set to open its first hospital, marking a significant milestone for the city, officials revealed on Friday.

The Tripura government has endorsed this initiative, with the facility planned for the old municipal building near Jackson Gate. The 24,000-square-foot building, with 80 per cent of its construction already completed, will house a 50-bed hospital.

The hospital will offer free treatment and medicines, with ambulance services available across all 51 wards of Agartala. Key officials, including Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Municipal Commissioner Sailash Yadev, and the Director of National Health Mission, visited the site and finalized plans. The inauguration is scheduled for August 15, to be officiated by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Initially, the state government will supply doctors and nurses and provide economic support for two years. After this period, AMC will independently manage the hospital. Future expansion is also on the agenda to meet growing demands. The new hospital will complement existing major state hospitals, providing modern medical facilities to the local population.

"Agartala Municipal Corporation, for the first time, is planning to open a hospital for the people under AMC. Today, we visited the place. The old building of the municipality near Jackson Gate has been finalized, and 80 percent construction is already there with a 24000 square foot area," AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder said.

Elaborating on the hospital, Majumder said, "We will establish a 50-bed hospital there. There will be free treatment, and free medicines will be provided. And the ambulance facility will be made available for all 51 wards. We will connect all the municipality wards with this hospital."

The AMC Mayor said that the Health Secretary, Kiran Gitte, Municipal Commissioner, Sailash Yadav, and the Director of the National Health Mission and Health Secretary of the State, have visited the spot and jointly decided that on August 15, the hospital will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"According to me, it's a great opportunity for the people of Agartala. Along with all other facilities, health facilities will be added to the AMC. It's the first time in our state, and AMC has taken the initiative. And I hope that all the people of Agartala municipality will take the facilities and join us together," Saha said.

"The hospital will have modern facilities. For the first two years, the state government will provide us with doctors and nurses and will support us economically. After two years, the AMC will run the hospital with its own efforts. In the future, if there is demand, we can extend the hospital," he added. (ANI)

