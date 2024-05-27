Tripura CM Orders Investigation After Tribal Woman Sells Newborn Due to Poverty

AGARTALA: In a heart-wrenching incident in Tripura's Dhalai district tribal woman sold her newborn baby due to severe financial hardship. The woman, a resident of Taraban Colony in Gandacherra sub-division. She delivered her baby girl at home on May 22. Struggling with extreme poverty following her husband's recent death she sold the infant the next day to couple in Hezamara for Rs 5000.

The distressing news quickly spread on social media. Prompting immediate intervention from local authorities. The administration swiftly retrieved the baby and returned her to her mother. Financial assistance was also provided to support the family in their time of need.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has called for detailed report from the state's chief secretary regarding the incident. Expressing his concern CM Saha remarked. “Child selling was common occurrence during the previous regime. Now, it has suddenly happened in district where the government allocates an extra 10 percent of development funds for welfare. Such an incident should not have occurred.”

He reassured public of government's commitment to welfare of its citizens. Stating “The administration has recovered newborn. Returned her to her mother. Financial assistance has also been provided to family.” The Chief Minister emphasized that government is dedicated to resolving people's problems. Ensuring such incidents do not recur.

CM Saha also highlighted need for increased social awareness. Prevention of similar occurrences requires education. He mentioned that government would launch programs. These programs will educate public about available support. Aimed at preventing families from feeling forced into desperate actions.

In his statement, the Chief Minister accused opposition of politicizing issue. Stressing focus should remain on welfare and protection of vulnerable communities. He reiterated “There may be issues, but we always strive to resolve people’s problems. We must launch a social awareness program to educate the public. The government will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.”