Tripura: Agartala Police solve two cases of violent housebreak, burglary; three held

AGARTALA: Agartala Police on Friday cracked two separate "blind" theft cases, including one involving a violent housebreak, with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of all stolen items, police said.

According to police, on January 19, a group of thieves attempted to break into a house in the Ramnagar area of Agartala. When the house owner confronted them, one of the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing serious injuries that required medical treatment and stitches. The accused fled the spot without stealing any valuables.

In another incident, burglars targeted the residence of Suman Nag in the Krishnanagar area while the family was away in Delhi. Suman Nag is the son of a retired Deputy Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF). The thieves decamped with household items from the locked house. Rana Chatterjee, Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Police Station, said that investigators used technical surveillance and evidence to identify and arrest two members of the gang -- Nazmul Mia and Bulbul. During interrogation, police recovered the stolen items from Suman Mia's possession, to whom the gang had allegedly sold the goods.

"All three accused have been arrested, produced before a magistrate, and police have sought custody for further interrogation. More names of those involved are emerging during questioning," Chatterjee said.

Police also confirmed that Nazmul Mia, who allegedly assaulted the Ramnagar house owner, was formally identified by the victim at the police station.

Chatterjee added that West Agartala Police have also made progress in other property-related cases, including mobile phone thefts, and arrested one accused from Jharkhand in connection with those incidents.

"Our operations against property crimes are ongoing. Patrolling has been intensified across the city, and we are responding promptly to all complaints related to theft or unlawful activities, ensuring recovery and return of stolen items to rightful owners," the OC said.

Rana Chatterjee was speaking exclusively to ANI while briefing on the recent crackdown against theft and dacoity in Agartala.

