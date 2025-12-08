Tripura: West Agartala Police recover and returns 27 stolen mobile phones

AGARTALA: Twenty-seven missing mobile phones were successfully traced and handed over to their rightful owners in a formal programme held at the West Agartala Police Station on Sunday.

The West Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Namit Pathak, said that 27 stolen mobile phones were traced, of which 22 were recovered through the CiR (Central Equipment Identity Register) Portal.

SP Pathak said, “Today, at the West Agartala Police Station, 27 missing mobile phones were successfully traced and handed over to their respective owners. Twenty-two of these mobiles were recovered through the CiR Portal. CiR is a Government of India portal called the Central Equipment Identity Register, where, after a mobile phone is stolen, certain details can be submitted to help track, block, and perform other necessary actions.”

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, because nowadays a mobile phone has become an essential part of a person’s identity. Today, the recovered phones were finally returned to their rightful owners,” he said.

West Tripura District Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak and Officer-in-Charge Rana Chatterjee personally handed over the recovered devices to the owners.

Several mobile theft cases had been registered under the West Agartala Police Station.

Officials expressed their appreciation for the efforts of West Agartala Police Station, noting that mobile phones have become an essential part of a person’s identity in the modern day. The recovered phones were finally returned to their rightful owners, bringing relief to many. (ANI)

