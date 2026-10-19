Tripura Agniveer Recruitment Rally Concludes with Record Participation

AGARTALA: The Indian Army has successfully concluded the five-day Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2026 at the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex in Agartala's Badharghat.

The recruitment drive, which ran from October 13 to October 17, was spearheaded by the Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Silchar under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone (North East States) Shillong in close coordination with the local Army Formation of Spear Corps and the Civil Administration of Tripura.

The rally saw record participation from Tripura this year with a total strength of 1,203 shortlisted aspirants post Common Entrance Examination (CEE). The enthusiasm and interest shown by the youth are likely to yield more than double the selection rate as compared to the previous year, leading to a significantly higher total intake of Agniveers from the state of Tripura.

Throughout the five-day drive, candidates underwent a multi-stage evaluation process designed to test physical fitness, operational capability and medical readiness.

The seamless execution of the rally was made possible by the impeccable Military - Civil fusion. The Civil Administration of Tripura State alongwith State Police and the management of the Dasarath Deb State Sports Complex provided robust logistical support, including candidates' dedicated holding zones, RO drinking water facilities, emergency medical stations and crowd management solutions. The Indian Army has extended its appreciation to the local administration, medical teams, security forces and the enthusiastic citizens of Tripura whose collective efforts ensured a smooth, safe and disciplined event.(ANI)

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