Tripura Aims for Fish Production Self-Sufficiency, 52 Fishery Officers Appointed Transparently Since 2016

A key development in the sector has been the appointment of 52 new Fishery Officers in Tripura since 2016 — a milestone celebrated by both the minister and Chief Minister Manik Saha as a symbol of transparent, merit-based recruitment.

"After 2016, these fishery officer appointments have been made here. Since our government came to power, so many jobs have been given through transparency. It has become a culture to get a job by luring a leader or by collaborating with a party. This will not happen in our government. We have already given jobs to over 20,000 people, and today, 52 fishery officer appointments have been made. This will increase fish production," CM Saha said.