Tripura aims to make AGMC, GBP Hospital top Northeast medical hub: CM Saha

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha said that the state government is working tirelessly to make Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital one of the best medical education, research, and super specialty healthcare centres in North East India.

He said that the aim of the present government is to take Tripura further ahead in the health sector by providing modern technology-based education, promoting research, developing skilled human resources, and strengthening medical services. Chief Minister said this while addressing a programme organised at the KLS Auditorium today to mark the 22nd foundation day of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital.

Inaugurating the programme, Saha, who is also the Health Minister, said that establishing a government medical college in Tripura was a dream for many. But today, AGMC has become one of the most important institutions in the North East, not only in terms of medical services but also in medical education, research, and super-speciality services.

He also mentioned that medical institutions are not merely centres for curing diseases but are unique platforms for human service, knowledge, research, and human values.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to improving the quality of medical education in the state, the Chief Minister said that there was a time when the number of MBBS seats in the state was very limited.

“At present, the total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges has increased manifold. The gradual increase in seats at Agartala Government Medical College, expansion of seats in Dental College, growth of postgraduate medical education, and introduction of new specialised courses have opened new horizons in medical education for students of the state,” said Saha. He said that within a short span of time, a government dental college has been started in the state and its infrastructure is being further expanded. Along with this, the process of establishing an independent health university in the state is also progressing rapidly. (ANI)

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